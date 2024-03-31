ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Security Joe Sandbox: Deep malware & phishing analysis via static, dynamic, and hybrid methods. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Static analysis including file type detection, file parsing, built-in AV, and ML-based detection, Dynamic file analysis with live interaction, hypervisor-based inspection, bare metal detonation, and COM tracing, AI-based phishing detection and automation with QR code extraction and CAPTCHA solving..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.