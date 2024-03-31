Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Joe Security Joe Sandbox is a commercial malware analysis tool by Joe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams investigating malware and phishing at scale need Joe Sandbox for its ability to detect dormant and evasive threats that static tools miss; the Hybrid Code Analysis engine combines dynamic detonation with behavioral signatures across 2,500+ patterns, catching behavior chains that execute only under specific conditions. Hypervisor-based kernel monitoring without user-mode hooks means malware can't hide its execution from the sandbox itself. If your team lacks dedicated reverse-engineering capacity or needs deep file-level forensics, Joe Sandbox does the heavy lifting; if you need incident response automation or SOAR-native workflows, look elsewhere,it's strongest as a triage and analysis tool, not an orchestration platform.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Deep malware & phishing analysis via static, dynamic, and hybrid methods.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Joe Security Joe Sandbox for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Joe Security Joe Sandbox: Deep malware & phishing analysis via static, dynamic, and hybrid methods. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Static analysis including file type detection, file parsing, built-in AV, and ML-based detection, Dynamic file analysis with live interaction, hypervisor-based inspection, bare metal detonation, and COM tracing, AI-based phishing detection and automation with QR code extraction and CAPTCHA solving..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Joe Security Joe Sandbox differentiates with Static analysis including file type detection, file parsing, built-in AV, and ML-based detection, Dynamic file analysis with live interaction, hypervisor-based inspection, bare metal detonation, and COM tracing, AI-based phishing detection and automation with QR code extraction and CAPTCHA solving.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Joe Security Joe Sandbox is developed by Joe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Joe Security Joe Sandbox integrates with Suricata. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Joe Security Joe Sandbox serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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