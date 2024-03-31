Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox Detect is a commercial malware analysis tool by Joe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in EDR alerts will find real value in Joe Sandbox Detect's ability to automatically triage quarantined files and validate phishing reports without adding analyst overhead. The tool integrates with twelve major EDR vendors natively, meaning you're not building custom connectors or managing separate consoles. The honest limitation: this is a validation and analysis layer, not a response platform, so teams expecting automated remediation or threat hunting across your entire environment should look elsewhere.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Endpoint utility for EDR/XDR alert validation and user phishing reporting.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Joe Sandbox Detect for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Joe Sandbox Detect: Endpoint utility for EDR/XDR alert validation and user phishing reporting. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Automatic analysis of EDR/XDR quarantined files via Joe Sandbox Cloud, Drag-and-drop desktop bar for user-submitted email, attachment, and file analysis, URL analysis for phishing and malicious webpage detection..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Joe Sandbox Detect differentiates with Automatic analysis of EDR/XDR quarantined files via Joe Sandbox Cloud, Drag-and-drop desktop bar for user-submitted email, attachment, and file analysis, URL analysis for phishing and malicious webpage detection.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox Detect is developed by Joe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Joe Sandbox Detect integrates with Joe Sandbox Cloud, Avast, AVG, Avira, CrowdStrike and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Joe Sandbox Detect serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, Dynamic Analysis, IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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