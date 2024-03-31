ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Sandbox Detect: Endpoint utility for EDR/XDR alert validation and user phishing reporting. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Automatic analysis of EDR/XDR quarantined files via Joe Sandbox Cloud, Drag-and-drop desktop bar for user-submitted email, attachment, and file analysis, URL analysis for phishing and malicious webpage detection..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.