Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. FLARE-VM is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Malware analysts and incident response teams running Windows need FLARE-VM to stop rebuilding analysis environments from scratch; it provisions a fully configured reverse engineering workbench in minutes through automation rather than manual tool installation. The 8,436 GitHub stars reflect adoption across real incident response shops, and the free pricing means zero friction for teams to standardize their lab setup across analysts. Skip this if you need cross-platform support or macOS/Linux analysis capability; FLARE-VM is Windows-only and makes no apologies for it.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
FLARE-VM is a Windows virtual machine setup tool that automates the installation and configuration of reverse engineering and malware analysis software using Chocolatey and Boxstarter technologies.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs FLARE-VM for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
FLARE-VM: FLARE-VM is a Windows virtual machine setup tool that automates the installation and configuration of reverse engineering and malware analysis software using Chocolatey and Boxstarter technologies..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. FLARE-VM is open-source with 8,436 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and FLARE-VM serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while FLARE-VM is Free, FLARE-VM is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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