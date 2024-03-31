Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. CodeHunter Labs is a commercial malware analysis tool by CodeHunter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Research division powering CodeHunter's pre-execution malware detection engine.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs CodeHunter Labs for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
CodeHunter Labs: Research division powering CodeHunter's pre-execution malware detection engine. built by CodeHunter. Core capabilities include Behavioral engineering and exploit analysis of emerging execution patterns, Isolation and analysis of novel obfuscation techniques, Pre-Execution Trust Decision Engine refinement via model training..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. CodeHunter Labs differentiates with Behavioral engineering and exploit analysis of emerging execution patterns, Isolation and analysis of novel obfuscation techniques, Pre-Execution Trust Decision Engine refinement via model training.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. CodeHunter Labs is developed by CodeHunter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and CodeHunter Labs serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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