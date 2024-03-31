ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

CodeHunter Labs: Research division powering CodeHunter's pre-execution malware detection engine. built by CodeHunter. Core capabilities include Behavioral engineering and exploit analysis of emerging execution patterns, Isolation and analysis of novel obfuscation techniques, Pre-Execution Trust Decision Engine refinement via model training..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.