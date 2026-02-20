Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Enginsight: Unified IT security platform with VM, IDS/IPS, EDR, pentesting & monitoring. built by Enginsight. Core capabilities include Vulnerability management with prioritization across the full IT environment, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS) with network traffic analysis and attack blocking, Microsegmentation support within IDS/IPS..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.