AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Enginsight: Unified IT security platform with VM, IDS/IPS, EDR, pentesting & monitoring. built by Enginsight. Core capabilities include Vulnerability management with prioritization across the full IT environment, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS) with network traffic analysis and attack blocking, Microsegmentation support within IDS/IPS..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.