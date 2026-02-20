Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite: Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.