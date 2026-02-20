Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. StaDynA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Mobile app security teams defending against dynamic code update attacks will find StaDynA's static-dynamic hybrid analysis essential where competitors offer only one approach. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub, making it accessible for teams that can't justify commercial mobile security spending but need to close the gap on runtime code injection. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or integration with enterprise MDM platforms; StaDynA is a testing and analysis tool for engineers, not an operational control layer.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs StaDynA for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
StaDynA: StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and StaDynA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while StaDynA is Free, StaDynA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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