Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

Quark Script: Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.