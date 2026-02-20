Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Quark Script is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Mobile security researchers and penetration testers need Quark Script for its static-dynamic analysis pairing in a single free tool; most competitors force you to chain separate utilities or pay for that workflow. With 1,649 GitHub stars and active community contribution, it has genuine traction among practitioners who actually do this work. Skip this if your team needs enterprise support contracts or wants a polished UI; Quark Script rewards users who are comfortable in command-line environments and can tolerate lighter documentation.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs Quark Script for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Quark Script: Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. Quark Script is open-source with 1,649 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and Quark Script serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while Quark Script is Free, Quark Script is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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