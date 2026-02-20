Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

Dynamic SSL Pinning: Mobile app SSL certificate pinning solution with dynamic configuration. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Dynamic SSL certificate pinning configuration, Remote pinning policy management, Certificate validation for mobile apps..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.