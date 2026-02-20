Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. diff-gui is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs diff-gui for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
diff-gui: A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. diff-gui is open-source with 182 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and diff-gui serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while diff-gui is Free, diff-gui is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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