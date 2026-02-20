Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..

Unknown Cyber Magic™: AI-powered malware analysis & threat research platform with chat interface. built by Unknown Cyber. Core capabilities include AI chat assistant (Bo) for malware analysis and threat research, File upload and analysis, YARA rule generation via chat interface..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.