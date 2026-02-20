Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy Labs PTA is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. Unknown Cyber Magic™ is a commercial malware analysis tool by Unknown Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams investigating APT incidents will get the most from Antiy Labs PTA because it combines dynamic sandbox execution with static signature detection specifically tuned for advanced threat artifacts, not just commodity malware. The tool covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle through continuous monitoring, malware behavior analysis, and forensic-ready incident tracing, with multi-OS sandbox support including Kylin and WPS that matters if your environment isn't purely Windows. Skip this if your priority is integration breadth; Antiy Labs PTA works best as a dedicated threat analysis appliance feeding into your existing infrastructure rather than as a central correlation platform.
Incident responders and threat analysts at startups through mid-market will move fastest with Unknown Cyber Magic™ because the chat interface cuts analysis time on unknown files without requiring manual sandbox navigation or YARA rule writing. The platform covers DE.AE and RS.AN strongly (anomaly characterization and incident investigation), meaning you get forensics-grade malware breakdown paired with usable intelligence, not just verdicts. Skip this if your team needs post-incident recovery orchestration or if you're enterprise-scale with strict vendor consolidation mandates; Unknown Cyber is deliberately analysis-focused and small enough that you'll be one of their largest accounts.
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
AI-powered malware analysis & threat research platform with chat interface.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Antiy Labs PTA vs Unknown Cyber Magic™ for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..
Unknown Cyber Magic™: AI-powered malware analysis & threat research platform with chat interface. built by Unknown Cyber. Core capabilities include AI chat assistant (Bo) for malware analysis and threat research, File upload and analysis, YARA rule generation via chat interface..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy Labs PTA differentiates with Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing. Unknown Cyber Magic™ differentiates with AI chat assistant (Bo) for malware analysis and threat research, File upload and analysis, YARA rule generation via chat interface.
Antiy Labs PTA is developed by Antiy Labs. Unknown Cyber Magic™ is developed by Unknown Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy Labs PTA integrates with Antiy PTD (network traffic restoration device), Antiy IEP (Intelligent Endpoint Protection), Third-party firewalls, IPS systems, FTP servers and 2 more. Unknown Cyber Magic™ integrates with Claude (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), ChatGPT (OpenAI), Grok, Mistral and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Antiy Labs PTA and Unknown Cyber Magic™ serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox