Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..

Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security: DNS security service that blocks DNS-layer threats in real time. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time DNS request and response inspection, DNS hijacking attack prevention, Automated discovery and monitoring of public-facing domains..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.