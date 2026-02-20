Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy Labs PTA is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams investigating APT incidents will get the most from Antiy Labs PTA because it combines dynamic sandbox execution with static signature detection specifically tuned for advanced threat artifacts, not just commodity malware. The tool covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle through continuous monitoring, malware behavior analysis, and forensic-ready incident tracing, with multi-OS sandbox support including Kylin and WPS that matters if your environment isn't purely Windows. Skip this if your priority is integration breadth; Antiy Labs PTA works best as a dedicated threat analysis appliance feeding into your existing infrastructure rather than as a central correlation platform.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Antiy Labs PTA vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy Labs PTA differentiates with Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Antiy Labs PTA is developed by Antiy Labs. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy Labs PTA and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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