Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..

Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.