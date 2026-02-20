Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy Labs PTA is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. GrammaTech DDisasm is a free malware analysis tool by GrammaTech. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams investigating APT incidents will get the most from Antiy Labs PTA because it combines dynamic sandbox execution with static signature detection specifically tuned for advanced threat artifacts, not just commodity malware. The tool covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle through continuous monitoring, malware behavior analysis, and forensic-ready incident tracing, with multi-OS sandbox support including Kylin and WPS that matters if your environment isn't purely Windows. Skip this if your priority is integration breadth; Antiy Labs PTA works best as a dedicated threat analysis appliance feeding into your existing infrastructure rather than as a central correlation platform. Reverse engineers and incident responders analyzing malware or firmware need DDisasm when binary instrumentation demands reassemblable code; its Datalog-driven disassembly rules catch function boundaries and symbolization patterns that linear disassemblers miss, and the GTIRB intermediate representation output lets you pipe results into custom analysis pipelines without manual translation. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven interactive debugging or handles primarily x86-64 user-space binaries where IDA Pro's existing plugins already work; DDisasm shines on embedded architectures and cases where you're building automation around disassembly, not clicking through a debugger.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams investigating APT incidents will get the most from Antiy Labs PTA because it combines dynamic sandbox execution with static signature detection specifically tuned for advanced threat artifacts, not just commodity malware. The tool covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle through continuous monitoring, malware behavior analysis, and forensic-ready incident tracing, with multi-OS sandbox support including Kylin and WPS that matters if your environment isn't purely Windows. Skip this if your priority is integration breadth; Antiy Labs PTA works best as a dedicated threat analysis appliance feeding into your existing infrastructure rather than as a central correlation platform.
Reverse engineers and incident responders analyzing malware or firmware need DDisasm when binary instrumentation demands reassemblable code; its Datalog-driven disassembly rules catch function boundaries and symbolization patterns that linear disassemblers miss, and the GTIRB intermediate representation output lets you pipe results into custom analysis pipelines without manual translation. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven interactive debugging or handles primarily x86-64 user-space binaries where IDA Pro's existing plugins already work; DDisasm shines on embedded architectures and cases where you're building automation around disassembly, not clicking through a debugger.
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog
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Common questions about comparing Antiy Labs PTA vs GrammaTech DDisasm for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..
GrammaTech DDisasm: Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include ELF file parsing and instruction decoding, Datalog-based disassembly rules and heuristics, Code location identification..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy Labs PTA differentiates with Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing. GrammaTech DDisasm differentiates with ELF file parsing and instruction decoding, Datalog-based disassembly rules and heuristics, Code location identification.
Antiy Labs PTA is developed by Antiy Labs. GrammaTech DDisasm is developed by GrammaTech. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Antiy Labs PTA integrates with Antiy PTD (network traffic restoration device), Antiy IEP (Intelligent Endpoint Protection), Third-party firewalls, IPS systems, FTP servers and 2 more. GrammaTech DDisasm integrates with GTIRB, Souffle. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Antiy Labs PTA and GrammaTech DDisasm serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: Antiy Labs PTA is Commercial while GrammaTech DDisasm is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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