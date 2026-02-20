Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..

GrammaTech DDisasm: Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include ELF file parsing and instruction decoding, Datalog-based disassembly rules and heuristics, Code location identification..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.