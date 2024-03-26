Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.

Krampus

DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS environments will get immediate value from Krampus for cost control and orphaned resource cleanup through simple JSON task automation. The free pricing means you can test remediation workflows at scale without licensing friction, and the GitHub presence indicates active community use for real AWS hygiene problems. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or compliance-heavy audit trails; Krampus is purpose-built for AWS-only shops that want to move fast on deletion and disabling operations without enterprise CSPM overhead.