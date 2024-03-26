Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework is a free cloud security posture management tool. Krampus is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS environments will get immediate value from Krampus for cost control and orphaned resource cleanup through simple JSON task automation. The free pricing means you can test remediation workflows at scale without licensing friction, and the GitHub presence indicates active community use for real AWS hygiene problems. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or compliance-heavy audit trails; Krampus is purpose-built for AWS-only shops that want to move fast on deletion and disabling operations without enterprise CSPM overhead.
An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis.
Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.
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Common questions about comparing Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework vs Krampus for your cloud security posture management needs.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..
Krampus: Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework and Krampus serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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