Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

Privacera Enterprise Data Encryption and Masking Solutions: Enterprise data masking and encryption solution for sensitive data protection. built by Privacera. Core capabilities include Fine-grained data masking and encryption at table, column, or field level, Format Preserving Encryption (FPE) for analysis on encrypted data, Multiple encryption techniques including AES 128, AES 256, SHA-128, SHA-256..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.