Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

DataKrypto: FHE solution encrypting data-in-use for privacy during processing & analysis. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for data-in-use, Processing encrypted data at plaintext speeds, Encrypted data maintains original size..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.