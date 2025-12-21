Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform: Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Graph interface for investigating threat actor relationships and infrastructure, Dark web monitoring with customizable alerts for organizational mentions, Threat actor attribution with MITRE ATT&CK formatted behaviors and methods..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.