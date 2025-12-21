Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Integrator is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Anomali. Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will see immediate value in Anomali Integrator's ability to normalize, prioritize, and push intelligence to every control that matters, from firewalls to DNS to endpoints, in a single workflow. The platform covers critical NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions by automating what would otherwise be manual correlation of threat data with your actual vulnerabilities and environment. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure maturity to absorb multi-format threat feeds across dozens of destinations, or if you're still evaluating whether centralized threat intelligence is even a priority; Integrator assumes you've already committed to that foundation.
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams hunting threat actors before they strike should run Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform for its graph-based actor relationship mapping and dark web monitoring; those two features together let you connect disparate intelligence into attribution faster than traditional feeds alone. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,ID.RA, DE.AE, DE.CM, GV.SC,which means you're getting strategic intelligence tied directly to operational detection and supply chain risk visibility. Skip this if you need primarily tactical vulnerability intelligence or if your team lacks the maturity to act on actor-level intelligence; Group-IB assumes you have analysts who can operationalize threat actor behavior rather than just consume vulnerability lists.
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Integrator vs Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..
Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform: Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Graph interface for investigating threat actor relationships and infrastructure, Dark web monitoring with customizable alerts for organizational mentions, Threat actor attribution with MITRE ATT&CK formatted behaviors and methods..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Integrator differentiates with Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity. Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with Graph interface for investigating threat actor relationships and infrastructure, Dark web monitoring with customizable alerts for organizational mentions, Threat actor attribution with MITRE ATT&CK formatted behaviors and methods.
Anomali Integrator is developed by Anomali. Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Integrator integrates with Anomali ThreatStream, Anomali Security Analytics, Firewalls, SIEM systems, Proxy servers and 3 more. Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform integrates with SIEM, SOAR, TIP, EDR, TAXII and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali Integrator and Group-IB Threat Intelligence Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover STIX, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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