Anomali Copilot: AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Natural language query support in 80+ languages, Large language model-based threat analysis, Petabyte-scale data search and correlation..

Cognyte Cyber Security: Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops. built by Cognyte. Core capabilities include Investigative analytics platform for security investigations, Real-time operational intelligence generation, Threat detection and mitigation capabilities..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.