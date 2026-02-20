ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

SecureW2 PKI: Enterprise PKI platform for certificate management and identity security. built by SecureW2. Core capabilities include Certificate Authority deployment and management, Automated certificate lifecycle management, x.509 certificate issuance..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.