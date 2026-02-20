ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Device Authority KeyScaler Platform: IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.