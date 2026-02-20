Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Device Authority KeyScaler Platform is a commercial iot security tool by Device Authority. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT and edge device fleets will get the most from Device Authority KeyScaler Platform because it automates certificate lifecycle management at scale while enforcing Zero Trust policies directly on devices rather than through a centralized gateway. The platform's AI-based compromise detection and automated incident response close the gap between asset discovery and active threat mitigation, strengths reflected in its coverage of NIST Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if your IoT footprint is small or your devices are mostly passive sensors; KeyScaler's value scales with complexity, and the overhead won't justify itself below a certain threshold of managed identities.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Device Authority KeyScaler Platform for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform: IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. Device Authority KeyScaler Platform differentiates with Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Device Authority KeyScaler Platform is developed by Device Authority. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Device Authority KeyScaler Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox