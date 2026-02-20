Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Certificate Expiry Monitor is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
DevOps and platform teams running Kubernetes will get immediate value from Certificate Expiry Monitor because it catches certificate expirations before they cause outages, not after; the Prometheus integration means alerts land in the monitoring stack you already have rather than spawning another tool. The Docker-based deployment and native ingress discovery eliminate the manual certificate tracking spreadsheets that miss renewals across distributed environments. Skip this if you need centralized certificate lifecycle management with automated renewal workflows; Certificate Expiry Monitor is a monitor, not a manager, and works best paired with your existing provisioning process.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering.
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Certificate Expiry Monitor for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Certificate Expiry Monitor: A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source with 168 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Certificate Expiry Monitor serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Key differences: ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is Commercial while Certificate Expiry Monitor is Free, Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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