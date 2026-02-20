ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Axiad Conductor: FedRAMP authorized credential lifecycle automation for PKI management. built by Axiad. Core capabilities include Automated credential issuance, renewal, and revocation, FedRAMP authorized platform, Agentless and middleware-free deployment..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.