Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anew is a free threat hunting tool. Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators) is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat hunting fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Threat hunters who need to rapidly ingest and deduplicate indicator lists during active investigations will appreciate anew's simplicity; it does one thing,append new lines while filtering duplicates,without the overhead of heavier log aggregation platforms. At 1,552 GitHub stars with a free pricing model, it's proven useful enough for teams already comfortable managing their own pipelines rather than relying on managed threat intelligence platforms. Skip this if you need built-in enrichment, correlation, or SOAR integration; anew is a Unix utility, not a detection platform.
Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators)
Threat hunters and OSINT practitioners doing manual reconnaissance will extract real value from Google Search Operators: The Complete List because it consolidates 44 operators into one reference that actually saves time versus building your own cheat sheet or hunting through Google's fragmented documentation. The 44 operators cover the full range of filtering techniques (site, filetype, cache, inurl, intitle, etc.) that practitioners use daily for initial target scoping and data collection. This is free, which means no friction to bookmark it, but also means you're getting a static reference guide, not a tool that automates operator combinations or integrates with your workflow; if you're looking for browser extensions or API-driven query automation, you'll need to layer other tools on top.
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.
A reference guide listing 44 advanced Google search operators for enhanced search filtering and precision in information gathering activities.
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Common questions about comparing anew vs Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators) for your threat hunting needs.
anew: A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates..
Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators): A reference guide listing 44 advanced Google search operators for enhanced search filtering and precision in information gathering activities..
Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anew and Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators) serve similar Threat Hunting use cases: both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: anew is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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