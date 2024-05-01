Google Search Operators: The Complete List (44 Advanced Operators)

Threat hunters and OSINT practitioners doing manual reconnaissance will extract real value from Google Search Operators: The Complete List because it consolidates 44 operators into one reference that actually saves time versus building your own cheat sheet or hunting through Google's fragmented documentation. The 44 operators cover the full range of filtering techniques (site, filetype, cache, inurl, intitle, etc.) that practitioners use daily for initial target scoping and data collection. This is free, which means no friction to bookmark it, but also means you're getting a static reference guide, not a tool that automates operator combinations or integrates with your workflow; if you're looking for browser extensions or API-driven query automation, you'll need to layer other tools on top.