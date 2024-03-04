Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Androwarn is a free mobile app security tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal Android app catalogs or vetting third-party mobile apps before deployment should use Androwarn for its lightweight bytecode analysis that catches suspicious API calls and permission abuse without needing a running device or emulator. With 525 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it integrates into CI/CD pipelines for teams that treat static analysis as a gate, not a suggestion. Skip it if you need dynamic behavior analysis or reverse-engineering support; Androwarn stops at the bytecode layer and won't catch runtime exploits or obfuscated malware that only reveals itself during execution.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Androwarn vs apkid for your mobile app security needs.
Androwarn: Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androwarn is open-source with 525 GitHub stars. apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androwarn and apkid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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