Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Andromeda is a free mobile app security tool. PreEmptive DashO is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android security researchers and mobile app developers who need to audit their own applications will find Andromeda valuable for its speed; the free, open-source approach eliminates licensing friction for teams doing frequent reverse engineering cycles. At 709 GitHub stars, the tool has accumulated real usage among practitioners who regularly disassemble and analyze APK internals. Skip this if your team needs integrated remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Andromeda is a surgical reverse engineering instrument, not a full mobile AppSec platform.
Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda vs PreEmptive DashO for your mobile app security needs.
Andromeda: Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier..
PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda is open-source with 709 GitHub stars. PreEmptive DashO is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda and PreEmptive DashO serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: Andromeda is Free while PreEmptive DashO is Commercial, Andromeda is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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