Android security researchers and mobile app developers who need to audit their own applications will find Andromeda valuable for its speed; the free, open-source approach eliminates licensing friction for teams doing frequent reverse engineering cycles. At 709 GitHub stars, the tool has accumulated real usage among practitioners who regularly disassemble and analyze APK internals. Skip this if your team needs integrated remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Andromeda is a surgical reverse engineering instrument, not a full mobile AppSec platform.

PreEmptive DashO

Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.