Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access: AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-automated access request approvals based on risk analysis, Dynamic risk and behavioral analysis for access decisions, Just-in-time access provisioning and deprovisioning..

OverwatchID Privileged Access Management: Converged identity security platform with PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA capabilities. built by OverWatchID. Core capabilities include Privileged access management for critical systems, Identity and access management with SSO, Cloud access security brokering..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.