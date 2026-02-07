Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI: Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis..

Whiteswan Platform: Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities. built by Whiteswan Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.