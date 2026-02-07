Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. Whiteswan Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Whiteswan Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in permission creep across cloud IAM will see immediate value in Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI because it surfaces what's actually being used versus what's been granted, then tells you exactly which roles to shrink. The tool covers both human and non-human identities in a single inventory, which matters since most teams manage these separately and miss half their attack surface. This is not the right fit if you need real-time access enforcement or need to audit on-premises directory services; Andromeda is cloud-native permission analysis, not a replacement for PAM orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in privileged account sprawl need Whiteswan Platform because it combines endpoint and server PAM with identity-first detection, catching compromises that traditional PAM tools miss once an attacker has already escalated. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM/DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it actually hunts for anomalies in real time rather than just locking down access after the fact. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight PAM-only tool or need deep integration with legacy Windows domain controllers; Whiteswan's strength is in threat hunting identity activity, not managing legacy password vaults.
Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI vs Whiteswan Platform for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI: Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis..
Whiteswan Platform: Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities. built by Whiteswan Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI differentiates with Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis. Whiteswan Platform differentiates with Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is developed by Andromeda Security. Whiteswan Platform is developed by Whiteswan Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI and Whiteswan Platform serve similar CIEM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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