Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. ConsoleMe is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in permission bloat across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege because it actually removes unused access instead of just flagging it. The automated remediation paired with continuous analysis of permission usage means you're not stuck waiting for quarterly access reviews to shrink your blast radius. Skip this if your org has a mature PAM infrastructure already handling dynamic access and JIT workflows; Andromeda is built for teams still managing sprawl across disconnected identity silos.
Teams managing AWS IAM across multiple accounts will find ConsoleMe's self-service permission model cuts IAM ticket volume dramatically; engineers request and approve access without security bottlenecking every decision. With 3,202 GitHub stars and active deployment in enterprises, the project demonstrates real production traction that most open-source IAM tools lack. Skip this if your organization needs a polished SaaS interface or vendor support contracts; ConsoleMe requires engineering resources to operate and customize, making it a poor fit for security teams without dedicated DevOps capacity.
Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.
ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management across multiple accounts through self-service workflows and centralized administration.
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege vs ConsoleMe for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..
ConsoleMe: ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management across multiple accounts through self-service workflows and centralized administration..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is developed by Andromeda Security. ConsoleMe is open-source with 3,202 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege and ConsoleMe serve similar CIEM use cases: both are CIEM tools. Key differences: Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is Commercial while ConsoleMe is Free, ConsoleMe is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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