Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..

ConsoleMe: ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management across multiple accounts through self-service workflows and centralized administration..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.