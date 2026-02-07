Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Andromeda Security. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in quarterly access reviews will see immediate relief from Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews because AI-driven peer analysis and usage patterns actually catch the access creep your auditors care about, not just flag everything as suspicious. The tool covers role, application, and group membership reviews across hybrid cloud and SaaS with one-click approval workflows that cut review cycles from weeks to days. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 users or runs entirely on-premises with no SaaS footprint; the value proposition weakens when you lack the data density that makes peer analysis effective.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews vs One Identity Active Roles for your identity governance and administration needs.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews differentiates with AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows. One Identity Active Roles differentiates with Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is developed by Andromeda Security. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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