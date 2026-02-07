Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..

One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.