Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android Application Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. Apktool is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and mobile developers doing hands-on Android security testing will find Android Application Analyzer valuable for its tight integration with MobSF and JD-GUI, letting you move directly from decompilation to dynamic analysis without switching tools. The free pricing and 172 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and a lean codebase that actually runs without resource bloat. Skip this if you need policy enforcement or device management at scale; it's built for engineers doing deep code review, not IT operations managing app deployments across thousands of devices.
Mobile app security teams and penetration testers who need to audit Android applications will rely on Apktool for its ability to decompile APKs into readable source code and resources, something commercial tools often obscure behind licensing walls. The tool has been the de facto standard for Android reverse engineering for over a decade, with active maintenance and a straightforward workflow that takes minutes to set up. Skip this if your threat model requires automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; Apktool is manual inspection work, not a scanner.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
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Common questions about comparing Android Application Analyzer vs Apktool for your mobile app security needs.
Android Application Analyzer: A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI..
Apktool: A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Application Analyzer and Apktool serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Android Application Analyzer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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