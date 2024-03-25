Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android App Security Checklist is a free mobile app security tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android App Security Checklist
Mobile app security teams building Android apps need Android App Security Checklist because it maps directly to OWASP standards rather than forcing you to translate between frameworks; the 889 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by development teams who've burned out on generic checklists. The checklist covers the full lifecycle from design through release, which matters because most mobile teams skip threat modeling entirely. Skip this if your org needs automated scanning or runtime enforcement; this is a manual reference tool that only works if developers actually read it and your process enforces the reviews.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
A security checklist based on OWASP standards that provides comprehensive guidelines for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android applications.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Android App Security Checklist vs apkid for your mobile app security needs.
Android App Security Checklist: A security checklist based on OWASP standards that provides comprehensive guidelines for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android applications..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android App Security Checklist is open-source with 889 GitHub stars. apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android App Security Checklist and apkid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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