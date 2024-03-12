Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Androguard is a free mobile app security tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security researchers and Android-focused red teams should build Androguard into their workflows for static analysis that actually scales across large APK batches; the tool's Python API and 5,993 GitHub stars reflect years of active contribution from the reverse-engineering community. You get bytecode decompilation, permission analysis, and control-flow mapping without licensing friction, which matters when you're iterating through dozens of samples daily. Skip this if your organization needs threat hunting at runtime or wants UI-driven reporting for compliance audits; Androguard is a command-line analyst's tool, not a managed platform.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard vs apkid for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard: A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard is open-source with 5,993 GitHub stars. apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androguard and apkid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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