AndroBugs Framework: AndroBugs Framework is an Android vulnerability analysis system that scans mobile applications for security vulnerabilities, missing best practices, and dangerous shell commands..

APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.