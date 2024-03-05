Andriller CE (Community Edition)

Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.