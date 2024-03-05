Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) is a free digital forensics tool. AuditD on Android is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Andriller CE (Community Edition)
Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.
Security teams building custom Android forensics pipelines or conducting incident response on rooted devices will value AuditD on Android for direct access to the kernel audit stream with negligible performance overhead. The tool ports proven GNU/Linux auditing capabilities to Android's bionic environment, giving investigators granular visibility into application behavior that standard Android logging deliberately obscures. Skip this if you need point-and-click incident response or support for unmodified production devices; AuditD demands forensic expertise and controlled lab environments to be useful.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
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Common questions about comparing Andriller CE (Community Edition) vs AuditD on Android for your digital forensics needs.
Andriller CE (Community Edition): A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities..
AuditD on Android: Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) and AuditD on Android serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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