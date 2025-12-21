Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Dockerscan is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Development teams running Docker in lab or early-stage environments should start with Dockerscan because it's free and requires no setup to scan your images and running containers for known vulnerabilities. The 1,531 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among engineers who want quick local feedback before pushing to registry, not a replacement for runtime security in production. Skip this if you need network segmentation analysis or compliance reporting; Dockerscan does vulnerability scanning well and stops there.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
A Docker security analysis tool that scans containers and networks to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Docker environments.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Dockerscan for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Dockerscan: A Docker security analysis tool that scans containers and networks to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Docker environments..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Secure is developed by Anchore. Dockerscan is open-source with 1,531 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Secure and Dockerscan serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Anchore Secure is Commercial while Dockerscan is Free, Dockerscan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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