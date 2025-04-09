Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Tidal Cyber Sandbox: SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis. built by Tidal Cyber. Core capabilities include Threat-informed defense assessment and gap analysis, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration, Adversary software and campaign tracking..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.