Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Feedly Threat Intelligence: AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence. built by Feedly. Core capabilities include Open source threat intelligence collection, AI-powered identification of CVSS scores, Automated extraction of Indicators of Compromise (IoCs)..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.