Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Cognyte Cyber Security: Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops. built by Cognyte. Core capabilities include Investigative analytics platform for security investigations, Real-time operational intelligence generation, Threat detection and mitigation capabilities..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.