Amplifier Security Platform is a commercial security awareness training tool by Amplifier Security. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations should pick Amplifier Security Platform because it actually changes employee behavior in real time instead of just reporting it after the fact. The platform quantifies human risk by linking people, assets, and detected behaviors, then delivers contextual micro-training at the moment of risk, which forces self-remediation rather than waiting for your team to chase down violations. Skip this if you need detection-heavy monitoring or compliance box-checking; Amplifier is built for organizations willing to bet that nudging employees toward better decisions reduces your actual attack surface more than logging everything does.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Amplifier Security Platform vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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