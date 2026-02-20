Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks: Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements. built by Amplifier Security. Core capabilities include Connect Jamf Compliance Benchmark Smart Groups to trigger automated workflows, Real-time user engagement via Slack or Microsoft Teams for compliance issue resolution, AI-powered automation to reduce manual security team follow-up toil..

NINJIO SENSE: Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile creation for each user, Personalized coaching based on seven social engineering emotions, 60-second microlearning episodes..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.