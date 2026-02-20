alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

CYJAX Investigative Intelligence: Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies. built by Cyjax. Core capabilities include Evidence-grade intelligence for legal proceedings, Surface, deep, and dark web monitoring, Cybercrime investigation support..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.