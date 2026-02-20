alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation

Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.