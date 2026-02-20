Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by alphaMountain. Cisco Umbrella Popularity List is a free threat intel feeds tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation
Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.
Cisco Umbrella Popularity List
Security teams building threat intelligence feeds on a shoestring budget should start with Cisco Umbrella Popularity List; it gives you real passive DNS signal from a global network without negotiating a contract. The list surfaces domains queried across millions of endpoints daily, which means you're working with actual traffic patterns rather than honeypot data. Skip this if you need enrichment, scoring, or integration with your existing SIEM; this is raw domain popularity rankings, nothing more.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation vs Cisco Umbrella Popularity List for your threat intel feeds needs.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..
Cisco Umbrella Popularity List: A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation and Cisco Umbrella Popularity List serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is Commercial while Cisco Umbrella Popularity List is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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