alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

Check Point ThreatCloud AI: AI-powered threat intelligence platform with generative AI capabilities. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. Core capabilities include 50+ AI engines for threat detection, Real-time threat indicator sharing across security infrastructure in under 2 seconds, Zero-day attack detection without signatures or patches..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.