Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.

botvrij.eu

Incident responders and SOC analysts who need fast, actionable network indicators without vendor lock-in should start with botvrij.eu; it's free, updated regularly, and pulls from multiple public sources so you're not dependent on a single commercial feed. The data covers common infrastructure IOCs (IPs, domains, ASNs) used in active campaigns, which means you get practical detection material without negotiating contracts. Skip this if your team needs curated threat intelligence with attribution, geopolitical context, or integration into a commercial platform; botvrij.eu is raw feed, not analysis.