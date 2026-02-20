Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by alphaMountain. botvrij.eu is a free threat intel feeds tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation
Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.
Incident responders and SOC analysts who need fast, actionable network indicators without vendor lock-in should start with botvrij.eu; it's free, updated regularly, and pulls from multiple public sources so you're not dependent on a single commercial feed. The data covers common infrastructure IOCs (IPs, domains, ASNs) used in active campaigns, which means you get practical detection material without negotiating contracts. Skip this if your team needs curated threat intelligence with attribution, geopolitical context, or integration into a commercial platform; botvrij.eu is raw feed, not analysis.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation vs botvrij.eu for your threat intel feeds needs.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..
botvrij.eu: Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation and botvrij.eu serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools. Key differences: alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is Commercial while botvrij.eu is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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