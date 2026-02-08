Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Infoblox SOC Insights: AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include AI-driven analytics for DNS threat intelligence and asset data correlation, DNS security alert reduction and prioritization, Multi-perspective data pivoting for threat indicators, events, users and assets..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.