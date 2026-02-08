Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Policy Engine is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Teams writing custom security rules but tired of regex hell will find Policy Engine's natural language policy creation genuinely faster than hand-coded detection logic, especially across the 15+ languages it covers. The pre-built compliance packs for SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS cut weeks off policy scaffolding, and pull request integration means feedback reaches developers when they actually care. Skip this if your organization treats security policy as static documentation rather than living code that needs continuous iteration.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Policy Engine for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Policy Engine: AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Almanax differentiates with LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language. Policy Engine differentiates with Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails.
Almanax is developed by Almanax. Policy Engine is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Almanax and Policy Engine serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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