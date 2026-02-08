Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
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Common questions about comparing Almanax vs Bearer for your static application security testing needs.
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Almanax differentiates with LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language. Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud).
Almanax is developed by Almanax. Bearer is developed by Bearer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Almanax and Bearer serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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