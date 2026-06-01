Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alma Platform is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Alma Security. Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)
Security teams protecting APIs and microservices in production will get the most from Contrast Application Detection and Response because it detects and blocks exploits in real time at the code level, which means you stop attacks without waiting for patches. The tool's continuous vulnerability monitoring combined with inline blocking addresses the gap most organizations face between detection and response, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MI. Skip this if you need broad infrastructure visibility beyond applications; Contrast is application-focused and won't replace your CNAPP or network detection layer.
Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling.
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
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Common questions about comparing Alma Platform vs Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Alma Platform: Runtime app security platform for ADR, data flow tracking, and threat modeling. built by Alma Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets..
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alma Platform differentiates with Auto-discovery and inventory of microservices, APIs, databases, and third-party secrets at runtime, Dynamic threat modeling across APIs, microservices, identities, queues, and databases, Application behavioral profiling for egress, ingress, and secrets. Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) differentiates with Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context.
Alma Platform is developed by Alma Security. Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alma Platform and Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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